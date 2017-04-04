UNC fans storm the streets to celebrate NCAA men’s basketball title

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) — One year ago, Tar Heels fans were frustrated. In 2016, when Villanova’s forward Kris Jenkins hit that 3-point buzzer beater to defeat the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in the championship game, UNC coach Roy Williams looked devastated.

But instead of letting that gut-wrenching loss cripple him, Williams saw it as an opportunity to encourage his players to work even harder.

It all came to a head during Monday night’s gritty game against Gonzaga. UNC emerged victorious in the NCAA tournament, beating Gonzaga 71-65. It was a sigh of relief for anyone who bleeds Carolina Blue.

Once the win was official, thousands of fans took to the streets of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to celebrate.

Some, however, rejoiced in the win in odd ways, such as burning couches and climbing lampposts.

