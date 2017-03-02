Unemployment insurance claims dropped to lowest level in more than 40 years

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Jobless claims fell lower last week, decreasing by 19,000, according to the latest figures released Thursday by the Labor Department.

For the week ending Feb. 25, the number of people filing for benefits dropped from a revised level of 242,000 the previous week to 223,000 — the lowest level for this figure since March 31, 1973 when it was 222,000.

The Labor Department said there were no “special factors” impacting that week’s figures.

The four-week moving average also decreased by 6,250 to 234,250.

