Unemployment Rate Drops Below 3 Percent In Hancock County

5/23/17 – 11:07 A.M.

Hancock County’s unemployment rate dropped below 3 percent in April. Numbers released by the Department of Job and Family services Tuesday show Hancock County has a 2.9 percent jobless rate, down from 3.5 in March. Last April, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.

The amount of people looking for jobs in April increased by 200, but the report shows 400 more people found work last month.

Unemployment is down all across the region. Putnam (3.0), Wyandot (3.1), and Wood (3.6) Counties are all below 4 percent unemployment. Seneca County stood at 4 percent. Hardin was at 4.1 percent, Allen checked in at 4.5, and Henry County was at 4.9 percent unemployment.