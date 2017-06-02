Unemployment rate drops to 4.3% in May

Bryan R. Smith/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The U.S. added only 138,000 jobs in May, but hiring was enough to push unemployent lower.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent, according to the Labor Department.

Job gains have averaged 121,000 over the past three months, a deceleration from an average of 181,000 over the past 12 months.

Though retailers, government and manufacturers lost jobs last month, restaurants and health care companies posted solid gains — adding up to a combined 56,600.

