Unemployment rate falls to 4.7 percent as 235K jobs added in February

(NEW YORK) — U.S. employers added 235,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the Labor Department reported Friday morning. It's the first employment report released from the Bureau of Labor owned entirely by President Trump.

The report exceeded expectations, as economists had expected to see only around 190,000 jobs added in February.

The unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in January.

January’s jobs figure was also revised higher from 227,000 to 238,000.

