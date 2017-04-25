Unemployment Rates Down In All Area Counties

4/25/17 – 8:57 A.M.

Unemployment is down all across the region. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports the March 2017 unemployment rate is at or below the March 2016 rate in nearly every county in our area.

Hancock County has the lowest jobless rate in the region at 3.5 percent. That’s down from 4.1 percent in February and 3.8 percent a year ago. Putnam and Wyandot Counties are also below 4 percent, at 3.7 percent each.

Elsewhere in the area Wood County was at 4.2, Hardin was at 4.8, and Seneca County was at 4.9. Allen County stood at 5.1 percent and Henry County was at 6.3 percent.