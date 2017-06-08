Unique Foundation Of Hancock County Courthouse Raises Price Of Drainage Project

6/8/17 – 11:15 A.M.

The Hancock County Courthouse has a unique foundation. Unfortunately, that means added costs for the ongoing courthouse drainage project…

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Commissioner Mark Gazarek says the foundation is “stair-stepped,” which makes it more difficult to waterproof. The commissioners approved a $25,000 change order to pay for the work during their Thursday meeting.

Gazarek says there are items in the original contract they didn’t need. That means they’ll get credits to help pay for Tuesday’s change order. Gazarek says they should have updated numbers in a few weeks.