United Airlines cockpit access information made public

United Airlines(NEW YORK) — United Airlines announced Saturday that some “cockpit door access information” was inadvertently made public.

According to the airline, it was “not a breach situation” or related to the a global hack.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information,” United said in a statement. “In the interim this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

This latest headache for United comes after the airline suffered a public relations nightmare last month when passenger Dr. David Dao was bloodied and dragged off a flight from Chicago. United reached a settlement with Dao for an undisclosed amount.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.