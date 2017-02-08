United Airlines Faced ‘Small Delays’ over Computer Issues

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — United Airlines experienced what it called “small flight delays” Wednesday related to a computer problem.

According to a United Airlines spokeswoman, the carrier had a problem creating flight plans Wednesday morning. This is the information shared for pilots to get from point A to point B.

While it was a nationwide problem, United said less than 10 percent of its total schedule was delayed and no flights were cancelled.

The issue has since been resolved.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.