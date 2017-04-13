United Airlines passenger stung by apparent scorpion on flight to Canada last week

praisaeng/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A passenger flying on United Airlines was stung by what appeared to be a scorpion last week, according to the airline.

The passenger was stung on a flight from Houston to Calgary, United said in a statement to ABC News. After the passenger was stung, the flight crew immediately consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground, who provided guidance and informed them that the sting was not life threatening.

Medical personnel met the aircraft after once it arrived in Calgary, United said, adding that it is “reaching out to the customer to apologize and discuss the matter.”

United has been at the center of controversy after cellphone video emerged showing a bloodied passenger being dragged off an aircraft on Sunday. The passenger’s attorney said Thursday that he will need reconstructive surgery and will probably sue the airline.

