United CEO, airline executives face grilling on Capitol Hill

The House Transportation Committee has started a hearing in which federal lawmakers are expected to grill United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz Tuesday as they examine recent dust-ups between U.S. airlines and their customers.

Worldwide criticism of United began last month when a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was recorded on video being dragged off a plane to make room for airline employees.

United and Dao’s attorney last week announced a settlement had been reached. The airline has repeatedly apologized to Dao for the incident.

The settlement includes a provision that the amount remain confidential, Dao’s attorney, Thomas A. Demetrio, said in a news release.

Demetrio and the United CEO both described the settlement as “amicable.”

Munoz will be joined by several of his airline industry colleagues, including the senior vice president of customer experience of American Airlines, the senior vice president of external relations at Alaska Airlines and the executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Southwest Airlines.

United Airlines President Scott Kirby will accompany Munoz.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee convened on Capitol Hill at 9:30 a.m.

