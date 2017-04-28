United CEO to testify on Capitol Hill after passenger dragged off flight

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Nearly a month after a United Airlines passenger was recorded on video being dragged off a plane to make room for airline employees, the company’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, is set to testify on Capitol Hill, according to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

On Tuesday morning, Munoz, along with leadership from other domestic carriers, will face questions about the incident and what can be done to improve the relationship between airlines and passengers.

“Next week’s oversight hearing will give committee members an opportunity to get much-needed answers about airline customer service policies and what is being done to improve service for the flying public,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Penn.).

The passenger, Dr. David Dao, lost teeth and suffered cuts and other injuries from the April 9 incident on board United Express Flight 3411, requiring surgery, according to his attorney.

United Airlines and Dao’s attorney on Thursday announced a settlement had been reached. The airline repeatedly apologized to Dao for the incident. The settlement includes a provision that the amount remain confidential, according to Thomas Demetrio, Dao’s attorney.

Demetrio and Munoz both described the settlement as “amicable.”

“Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has,” Demetrio said in a statement. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened in Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the city of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded.”

The agreement was announced the same day that United released a slew of changes in policy, such as limiting involvement of law enforcement on matters outside of safety and security. Customers will also no longer be required to give up their seat involuntarily unless safety or security is at risk. Additionally, compensation for voluntary denied boarding will be increased up to $10,000, along with other changes.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is scheduled to convene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

