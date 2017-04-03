United Way Of Hancock County Issues $1.7 Million In Grants

4/3/17 – 5:15 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County approved $1.7 million in grants for 27 programs late last week. The money comes from the 2016 United Way fundraising campaign. Before the agency doled out the grants, 38 community members reviewed requests for the money. The groups evaluated programs by their past results and the most pressing needs of the community.

The largest single grant went to Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services for $305,000. Findlay Hope House and the HHWP Community Action Commission both received more than $200,000.

You can find a full list of the agencies receiving grants on our website.

