03/08/17 – 4:41 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County is accepting applications for Americorps Volunteers in Service to America. Program Coordinator Heather Heilman said that the program is a wonderful experience.

Heather Heilman

Heilman said that if accepted you’ll get to engage the community.

Heather Heilman

To apply you must have a high school diploma or a GED and be at least 18 years old. You can apply online at liveunitedhancockcounty.org