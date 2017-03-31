United Way Seeking Volunteers For Days Of Caring Event

03/31/17 – 5:30 P.M.

The United Way Days of Caring will be held from may 1-5 and focus on doing projects for nonprofit organizations. The event asks for local companies and organizations to form teams and complete projects for local nonprofits. United Way is encouraging volunteers to set aside at least 4 hours of a workday to complete a project.

Past projects included doing things from taking inventory and painting to mulching trails and cleaning kennels. Deadline for team registration is 5 p.m. on April 13. The deadline for agency projects is 5 p.m. on April 21. You can register at liveunitedhancockcounty.org