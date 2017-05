05/03/17 – 4:11 P.M.

The University of Findlay is celebrating it’s Commencement Ceremony This weekend. The graduate and undergraduate ceremonies will be this Saturday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively. They will be held in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. This year over 1,000 students will be walking across the stage.

You can watch the ceremonies live on UFTV Productions on YouTube.