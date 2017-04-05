University Of Findlay Hosts Naturalization Of 75 Immigrants

04/05/17 – 5:22 P.M.

The University of Findlay helped welcome new U.S. citizens by hosting a naturalization ceremony. The ceremony had 75 people pledge the Oath of Allegiance and become naturalized citizens. United States bankruptcy Judge John Gustafson presided over the ceremony and explained the importance of becoming a citizen.

The new citizens came from all over the world. Musical accompaniment was provided by several area schools.