University Of Findlay Receives $500,000 Gift From Alumna

03/24/17 – 3:44 P.M.

The University of Findlay’s Nursing Program received a $500,000 gift from alumna Helen Faye Newman. Program Chair Margie Walker said that this money will help students pay for their education.

The money will be used over the course of 15 years to offer scholarships to nursing students.

Walker added that this isn’t the first time that Newman helped the program.

They used the money to buy a defibrillator, a crash cart, and an EKG machine.

Newman graduated from the University of Findlay with a nursing arts degree and received her RN from the University of Toledo. She was an RN for 50 years.