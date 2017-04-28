University Of Findlay’s Rieck Center Holding Open House This Weekend

04/28/17 – 7:36 A.M.

There will be an open house for the University of Findlay’s Rieck Center for Habitat Studies this Sunday. The open house will feature lessons on different species of bees and why they’re important. The Rieck Center is used by UF science classes for observation, study, research, and entertainment. It is open to the public all year.

The open house will be from 1-3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Rieck Center is between Arlington and Findlay at 17311 County Road 166.