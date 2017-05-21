University of Maryland student charged in deadly stabbing on campus

University of Maryland Police Department(COLLEGE PARK, Md.) — The FBI is now involved in the investigation of an “unprovoked” college campus killing.

Early Saturday morning, a black student from Bowie State University was stabbed to death on the University of Maryland campus near a bus stop outside Montgomery Hall at Regents Drive. The University of Maryland Police Department arrested Sean Christopher Urbanski, a 22-year-old white student at the school, in connection with the murder.

The victim has been identified as Richard Collins III, an ROTC student who was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and set to graduate on Tuesday, according to ABC affiliate WJLA-TV.

Collins was waiting for an Uber with two friends, according to police, when Urbanski allegedly approached and stabbed him in the chest.

Urbanski faces three charges including murder and assault, police said in a news release.

Police said Saturday night that the attack was random and “totally unprovoked,” with the suspect and victim having “no prior relationship.”

Police were expected to be joined by the FBI at a press conference Sunday night due to “new information” in the investigation.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.