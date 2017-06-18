University of Michigan coach to ask Obamas to be honorary football captains

Alex Wong/Getty Images(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — The Obamas have conquered the world of politics, so is the sports world next?

Well, they’re on track to do so.

Jim Harbaugh, head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines, said he’s planning to ask former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as honorary captains at a game this fall.

“We’re making those asks — official asks,” Harbaugh told reporters Saturday.

The Obamas would be in good company: Basketball legend Michael Jordan, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and baseball great Hank Aaron were honorary captains last year.

Harbaugh already has a relationship with the Obamas. He served on Michelle Obama’s education committee, working with her at rallies in Detroit and Washington, D.C. Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, were also invited to one of the Obamas’ final parties in January before they left the White House.

And last week, while Harbaugh was in Washington to speak on behalf of the Legal Services Corp. about legal aid for the underprivileged, he and his son Jay met with the former president.

“It was incredible,” Harbaugh said. “We had 39 wonderful minutes with President Obama, saw Mrs. Obama as well. He was great. He was really relaxed, working on a lot of things.”

