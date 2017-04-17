Up-close footage of Nebraska tornado

Facebook/BryanMcCoy(OMAHA, Neb.) — A large tornado was spotted in southeastern Nebraska Saturday evening.

The tornado touched down near the towns of Syracuse and Nebraska City.

National Weather Service meteorologist Van DeWald confirmed the tornado happened at around 4:58 p.m. local time, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Wind gusted up to 70 mph.

There have been no reports of injuries or property damage in the remote area of Nebraska where the cyclone touched down.

Hail, some pieces measuring 1.75 inches, also fell about 20 miles east of Otoe County as the storm moved into Iowa.

