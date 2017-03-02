Update Given On Carey “Safe Route To School” Plan

3/2/17 – 7:27 A.M.

Estimates for safety upgrades near the new Carey school building have increased. The Courier reports more detailed plans for a “Safe Route to School” grant increase the cost by around $100,000. The new estimate for the project is more than $498,000.

The project includes connecting sidewalks near the school and upgrading traffic signs. The goal is to provide safer access to the school building. The maximum amount of grant money available from the state is $400,000. Officials could move Memorial Park lighting and a sidewalk connector on Crabapple Drive to a secondary project to keep the plan under the amount available from the grant.

MORE: The Courier