UPDATE: Officials Release Name Of Suspect In Shooting Of Seneca County Deputy

The suspect in a domestic violence case in Seneca County shot a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday afternoon. The Courier reports the shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 92 North Tecumseh Drive in Tiffin. 34-year-old Scott Bloomfield shot a deputy with a rifle before other officers at the scene fired back, killing Bloomfield.

Ohio Attorney General’s Office public information officer Jill Del Greco says the deputy is in stable condition at Mercy Health-Tiffin Hospital. They haven’t released the deputy’s name. Del Greco also said emergency responders took Bloomfield to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The incident began earlier in the day when a woman called the police and said her ex used the butt of his rifle to smash her car window and try and pull her out at 133 Schonhardt Street. She escaped, but Bloomfield showed up at her Tecumseh Trail home a short time later and stabbed her son. The woman was able to take her son to the hospital for treatment. That’s when officers arrived. The shooting happened moments later.

