UPDATE: Two Republican Council Candidates Out Of Race In Findlay

There are now only three candidates in the race for Findlay Council-at-large seats on the Republican side. Dave Morrow posted on Facebook that the Board of Elections could only confirm 42 of his 61 signatures. To run for the position 50 signatures are required. He said, “I am saddened but thank you for all your support”.
BOE Directory Jody Beall O’Brien says Barrett Brooks Jr. also failed to get 50 confirmed signatures.
Incumbents Grant Russell, Jeff Wobser, and Tom Shindledecker remain on the ballot.