UPDATED: Bill Maher “very sorry” for using the “n-word” on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

UPDATE: In a statement Saturday afternoon obtained by ABC News, Maher apologized for his use of the n-word during Friday night’s broadcast. The statement reads, in full: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

(NEW YORK) — A joke Bill Maher made Friday night on his HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher didn’t just fall flat — it’s led to calls for his termination. Why? Because that joke involved Maher using the “n-word.”

During an interview with Senator Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, Maher remarked, “I’ve got to go to Nebraska more.” Sasse replied, “You’re welcome [to]. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.” To which Maher replied, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r.”

The audience both laughed and groaned, as Maher added, “No, it’s a joke.”

In a statement provided to ABC News, HBO said, “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

Social media was, of course, outraged. Deray McKesson, a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement, tweeted his disgust at Maher’s actions, writing “But really, @billmaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.”

McKesson added, “And why did the audience think it was okay to laugh? And Ben Sasse doesn’t even flinch. What is happening in the world?””

Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper tweeted, “Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher.”

Sasse now says he regrets not speaking up when Maher made the joke. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “3 reflections on @billmaher 1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.”

He continued, “2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.”

He concluded, “3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word? (4 of 4) The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.”

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks tweeted, “Unacceptable. And the audience applauds!?! So hurtful.”

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright tweeted, “When even house n****rship is appropriated, there’s pretty much nothing left.”

Nick Cannon tweeted, “As a Field N***a, soon as @BillMaher walks out the house let him know I want the fade!!

At least one website has collected the host’s allegedly racist and sexist comments over the years.

