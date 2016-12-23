Updated: Carrie Fisher Rushed to L.A. Hospital After Apparent In-Flight Heart Attack

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher, who will forever be known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has been rushed to an Los Angeles hospital after apparently suffering a heart attack on a flight.

A law enforcement official tells ABC News that Fisher was taken off a United flight on Friday. The L.A. Fire Department tells ABC News that it responded to a call for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. The LAFD paramedics were standing by and “aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, tells ABC News that his sister is currently in the ICU, and adds, “We just need to tell everybody to keep the prayers up because the doctors are doing everything they can for her right now. She’s a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this. That’s how we’re approaching it.”

Fisher wouldn’t confirm reports that she’s on a ventilator, but said, “You can say she’s stable but she’s clearly suffered a traumatic event. We don’t have a report. Not probably for a number of hours.” Fisher clarified that his family is calling her “stable” — that’s not the hospital’s term.

Fisher has been on a book tour promoting her latest memoir, The Princess Diarist, which revealed that she and her married co-star Harrison Ford, had an intense affair during the filming of the original Star Wars in 1977.

Fisher, an actress and author who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and bipolar disorder, has also appeared in movies like Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally and The Blues Brothers. She has a daughter, actress Billie Lourd, with talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who plays her twin brother, Luke Skywalker, tweeted, “as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher.”

