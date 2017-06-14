Upper Sandusky Under a Boil Water Alert

06/14/17 – 11:28 A.M.

Certain areas of Upper Sandusky are under a Water Boil Alert until further notice. The affected area includes Sandusky Avenue from Wyandt Avenue to Crawford Street. Johnson Street from 7th yo 4th Streets and Hicks Street from 7th to 5th Streets are also under the alert. Residents on 4th Street from Johnson to the railroad tracks and on South 5th Street from Wyandot Avenue to Crawford Street will also want to boil their water.

The EMA office said that the boil alert will be in effect for at least 36 hours.