UPS driver rescues family from house fire

(HAVERILL, Mass.) — A UPS driver is being credited with rescuing a family from a house fire in Haverill, Massachusetts, this week.

Paul Pereira was on his last delivery of the day on Monday when he spotted the front porch of a house engulfed in flames.

“I just ran over, banged on the door, told the people in the house, ‘Your house [is] on fire!'” Pereira told local ABC News affiliate WCVB.

The homeowner, Brian Lavender, told WCVB that his wife and daughter were inside the house at the time but thought the smell was a neighbor using a grill.

“The next thing she knows, there was banging on the door [and] ‘Fire, fire, fire, get out,’” Lavender said.

Cellphone video shows Pereira facing the flames up close and trying to put them out with a garden hose.

Pereira was able to knock down the fire by the time the fire department showed up.

“I didn’t realize how big the flames were until I saw the video myself,” Pereira told WCVB. “I don’t feel like a hero. I think anybody would do it if they saw a fire.”

It’s unclear how the fire started.

