US diplomat expelled from New Zealand amid police inquiry

iStock/Thinkstock(WELLINGTON, New Zealand) — A United States diplomat has been expelled from New Zealand. This after the embassy refused to waive his immunity during a police investigation.

The staffer was allegedly involved in an incident on March 12. Police were unable to question him after the embassy decline their request, and have refused to give further details of the allegations.

New Zealand asked the US to remove the man, and American officials confirmed he left Saturday. Police are continuing to investigate the incident that took place just out side of Wellington, where the United States embassy is located.

The embassy did not comment on the specifics of the investigation, but did say in a statement “We take seriously any suggestion that our staff have fallen short of the high standards of conduct expected of US government personnel.”

