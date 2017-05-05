US economy adds 211,000 jobs in April as unemployment rate ticks lower

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The government agency released its April Jobs Report Friday, which showed strong numbers that beat economists expectations. Economists expected the U.S. economy to have added just 185,000 jobs last month.

The U.S. unemployment rate changed slightly in April to 4.4 percent, down from March’s 4.5 percent. That month was particularly weak for jobs, with the economy adding only 79,000 new jobs in March.

