US home prices rise from last year: report shows

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The S&P Dow Jones Indecies released the March 2017 results from CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, showing home prices on the rise over the last year.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which covers all 9 U.S. census divisions, shows a 5.8% annual gain. That is up from 5.7% last month and marks a 33-month high.

Seattle, Portland and Dallas lead the country in the highest year-over-year gains. Seattle had the highest increase of 12.3 percent, with Portland at 9.2 percent and Dallas at 8.6 percent.

The CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices has this year’s full results and data from the last 27 years accesible on their website .

