US Navy ship collides with container ship off coast of Japan

Navy Media Content Services(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine container ship off the coast of Japan in the early hours of Saturday morning local time, the Navy’s 7th Fleet said.

The Fitzgerald was operating about 56 miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, when it hit the container ship at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time.

In a statement, the 7th Fleet said it was looking into “the extent of personnel injuries,” as well as damage.

The 7th Fleet tweeted that the Japanese Coast Guard is on the scene of the collision.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

