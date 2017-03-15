US renews calls for peace in Syria as civil war enters seventh year

the_guitar_mann/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley offered a statement on Wednesday marking the seventh year of civil war in Syria.

“Today marks the beginning of the seventh horrific year of the Syrian crisis,” Haley’s statement read. “Syria’s people are suffering some of the worst forms of cruelty imaginable: air strikes, barrel bombs, sniper fire, chemical weapons attacks targeting civilians, and denial of access to food and water.”

Haley recognizes the deaths of hundreds of thousands and the displacement of nearly half of the population. She calls it “shameful” that the conflict has lasted as long as it already has.

“The carnage in Syria must end,” the statement continued. “The United States renews its calls for a negotiated path to peace.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.