US Soccer, women’s team ratify new collective bargaining agreement

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Women's Soccer Team has finally reached a deal with U.S. Soccer after a year of dispute over pay.

“We are pleased to announce that the U.S. Soccer and the U.S Women’s National Team Players Association have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement which will continue to build the women’s program in the U.S, grow the game of soccer worldwide, and improve the professional lives of players on and off the field,” U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association said in a joint statement.

“We are proud of the hard work and commitment to thoughtful dialogue reflected through this process, and look forward to strengthening our partnership moving forward,” the statement continued.

While specific numbers were not disclosed, U.S. Soccer said the five-year deal included a significant increase in base pay and bonus pay, and “lifestyle” changes to travel, hotels and meal allowances.

There was no mention of equal pay with the men’s team, which is still the subject of an ongoing federal wage-discrimination complaint.

