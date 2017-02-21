US stocks close higher, add new records

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed higher after the holiday weekend as the major indexes notched new records.

The Dow jumped 118.95 (+0.58 percent) to finish at 20,743.00.

The Nasdaq gained 27.37 (+0.47 percent) to close at 5,865.95, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,365.38, up 14.22 (+0.60 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were 1 percent higher; about $54 a barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc soared 3 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations.

The weekend announcement that Kraft-Heinz Co. pulled its $143 billion merger offer for Unilever caused shares in both food companies to sink about 2 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.