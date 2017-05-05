US stocks close higher after strong jobs data

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green Friday following strong jobs data from last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 55.47 (+0.26 percent) to finish at 21,006.94.

The Nasdaq gained 25.42 (+0.42 percent) to close at 6,100.76 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,399.29, up 9.77 (+0.41 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices soared 2 percent at over $46 per barrel.

Jobs Report: The U.S. added 211,000 jobs in April, according to the Labor Department, higher than the 185,000 jobs estimated by economists. Unemployment nudged to 4.4 percent compared to 4.5 percent in March.

Winners and Losers: Despite reporting quarterly same-store sales that were below analysts’ expectations, Shake Shack’s stock climbed 9 percent.

Shares of Revlon, Inc. sunk 24 percent after the cosmetics company blamed the U.S. retail environment for weak sales in the country last quarter.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC he was dropping a third of his IBM stock, sending shares in the tech company to plummet about 2.5 percent.

