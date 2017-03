by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street finished higher Wednesday as the Dow traded in record territory above 21,000, after surging more than 300 points.

The Dow gained 303.31 (+1.46 percent) to finish at 21,115.55.

The Nasdaq jumped 78.59 (+1.35 percent) to close at 5,904.03, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,395.96, up 32.32 (+1.37 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices dropped slightly at just under $54 a barrel.

