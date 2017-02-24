US stocks close higher as Dow sets 11th straight record

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average set an 11th straight record on Friday.

The Dow jumped 11.44 (+0.05 percent) to finish at 20,821.76.

The Nasdaq gained 9.80 (+0.17 percent) to close at 5,845.31, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,367.34, up 3.53 (+0.15 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were nearly 1 percent lower; about $54 a barrel.



Winners and Losers: Nordstrom shares climbed 6 percent after reporting earnings that beat forecasts, despite President Trump’s recent criticism of the department store.

J.C. Penney announced it will close 130-140 of its stores over the next few months, causing shares to tumble 6 percent.

Foot Locker soared 9 percent after the athletic-shoe retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit beat investors’ expectations.

