US stocks close higher as Dow sets 12th straight record close

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street finished slightly higher Monday with a 12th straight record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Dow gained 15.68 (+0.08 percent) to finish at 20,837.44.

The Nasdaq jumped 16.59 (+0.28 percent) to close at 5,861.90, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,369.73, up 2.39 (+0.10 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were flat at about $54 a barrel.

President Trump: Investors await President Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night, where he is expected to talk about the Affordable Care Act and plans to overhaul the tax code. Stocks have rallied over the past few weeks as the president has discussed cutting back on regulations for businesses.



Winners and Losers: Defense stocks, including Boeing and Lockheed Martin, performed well Monday after the White House announced a request for a $54 billion increase in military spending. Shares in Lockheed Martin climbed 2 percent and Boeing gained about 1 percent.

Auction house Sotheby’s beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, causing its stock to jump nearly 16 percent.

After La La Land won several Oscars at the Academy Awards Sunday night, and was mistakenly named “Best Picture” before the Oscar was awared to Moonlight, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. gave up less than 1 percent at the close.

