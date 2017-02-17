US stocks close higher as indexes reach new records

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The major indexes hit new records Friday as U.S. stocks closed higher for the week.

The Dow gained 4.28 (+0.02 percent) to finish at 20,624.05.

The Nasdaq jumped 23.68 (+0.41 percent) to close at 5,838.58, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,351.16, up 3.94 (+0.17 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were flat at about $53 a barrel.



Boeing: Shares in aircraft manufacturer Boeing climbed 1 percent after President Trump talked about jobs at the company’s plant in South Carolina.

“We’re here today to celebrate American engineering and American manufacturing,” the president said in front of the new 787 Dreamliner. “We’re also here today to celebrate jobs. Jobs.”

President Trump said he wanted to create more jobs in the U.S. and for Americans to rely on products made in the country.

“God bless Boeing,” he added.

Winners and Losers: Shares in Kraft Heinz Company soared nearly 11 percent after the food company reportedly made a merger bid for Unilever.

A lower-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings report caused Campbell Soup Company’s stock to sink about 7 percent.

UnitedHealth Group Inc fell 4 percent after the Department of Justice joined a lawsuit accusing the Minnesota-based health insurer of overcharging the government’s Medicare program.

