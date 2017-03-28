US stocks close higher, Dow breaks 8-day losing streak

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed in the green on Tuesday thanks to new data on consumer confidence, breaking the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s eight-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones jumped 150.52 (+0.73 percent) to finish at 20,701.50.

The Nasdaq gained 34.77 (+0.60 percent) to close at 5,875.14, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,358.57, up 16.98 (+0.73 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were over $48 a barrel; about 1 percent higher.

Consumer Confidence: According to data from the Conference Board, consumer confidence in the U.S. increased sharply in March for a 16-year high. The consumer confidence index jumped to 125.6 last month from 116.1 in February as consumers “expressed much greater optimism regarding the short-term outlook for business, jobs and and personal income prospects,” the Conference Board said.

Winners and Losers: Shares in Apple Inc. soared 2 percent for a new record after a UBS analyst said shares of the tech giant could hit $200.

Facebook’s announcement of “Facebook Stories,” similar to Snapchat, caused Snap Inc.’s stock to tumble 7 percent. Shares of Facebook closed 1 percent higher.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.