US stocks close higher with fourth straight day of gains

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A fourth straight day in the green for U.S. stocks as Wall Street nearly earned back last week’s losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 43.08 (+0.21 percent) to finish at 20,937.91.

The Nasdaq gained 5.09 (+0.08 percent) to close at 6,138.71, and the S&P 500 finished at 2,398.42, up 4.40 (+0.18 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1 percent higher with prices at $51.50 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Apple settled a patent dispute with Nokia, sending shares of the Finnish communications company up 5 percent.

Shoe retailer DSW Inc. sunk 8 percent after disappointing earnings in the first-quarter.

AutoZone also suffered from disappointing earnings and revenue; shares of the auto parts retailer tumbled 12 percent.

