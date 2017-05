iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — It a sixth straight day of gains on Wall Street, with both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing at new records.

The Nasdaq added 42.23 (+0.69 percent) to close at 6,217.34, and the S&P 500 finished at 2,415.07, up 10.68 (+0.44 percent) from its open.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 70.53 (+0.34 percent) to finish at 21,082.95, putting it nearly 30 point away from its March 1 record.

