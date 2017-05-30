US stocks close lower after long weekend

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed lower after the holiday weekend, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 ending a winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 50.81 (-0.24 percent) to finish at 21,029.47.

The Nasdaq gave up 7.00 (-0.11 percent) to close at 6,203.19 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,412.91, down 2.91 (-0.12 percent) from its open.

Crude oil was about 1 percent lower with prices at $49.50 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Amazon hit a new milestone on Tuesday with its stock surpassing $1,000 for the first time, but closing at $996.70.

Credit Suisse Group sunk over 2 percent after Singapore’s central bank fined the bank and United Overseas Bank Limited for transactions linked to Malaysia’s 1MDB fund.

