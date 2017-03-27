US stocks close lower as investors weigh health care defeat, tax reform

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed lower Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted yet another losing session.

The Dow Jones sunk 45.74 (-0.22 percent) to finish at 20,550.98 for its eighth day of losses.

The Nasdaq gained 11.64 (+0.20 percent) to close at 5,840.37, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,341.59, down 2.39 (-0.10 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were under $48 a barrel; about 0.4 percent lower.

President Trump: Investors are still weighing President Trump’s Friday health care defeat after Republicans withdrew the bill due to lack of support from within the party and from Democrats. Now, investors are waiting to learn more about the president’s plans for tax reform and regulation cuts.

Winners and Losers: Snapchat parent Snap Inc. soared nearly 5 percent after it was handed several “buy” ratings from analysts.

Shares in Foamix Pharmaceuticals tumbled about 42 percent on news it failed to reach goals in a Phase 3 study for its acne drug.

