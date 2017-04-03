US stocks close lower on auto sales data

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed lower Monday as investors digested lower sales figures for automakers in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 13.01 (-0.06 percent) to finish at 20,650.21.

The Nasdaq fell 17.06 (-0.29 percent) to close at 5,894.68, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,358.84, down 3.88 (-0.16 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were nearly 1 percent lower; over $50 a barrel.

Winners and Losers: Several automakers finished lower at the close including General Motors (-3 percent), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (-5 percent), and Ford Motor Company (-2 percent). All three reported declining sales numbers last month.

Tesla Inc meanwhile soared 7 percent after the electronic car maker reported a record 25,000 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter.

