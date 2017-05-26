US stocks close mixed ahead of holiday weekend

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks closed mixed ahead of the holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 2.67 (-0.01 percent) to finish at 21,080.28.

The Nasdaq climbed 4.94 (+0.08 percent) to close at 6,210.19, and the S&P 500 finished at 2,415.82, up 0.75 (+0.03 percent) from its open. Despite the small gains, both posted new records.

Crude oil was about 2 percent higher with prices under $50 per barrel.



Winners and Losers: Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation soared nearly 19 percent after the UGG boots maker beat investors’ expectations on earnings in the first-quarter.

Despite sales beating analysts’ estimates in quarter one, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported a wider year-over-year loss, causing the fashion retailer’s stock to tumble 6 percent.

