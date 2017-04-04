US stocks close mostly flat ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly flat Tuesday ahead of President Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 (+0.19 percent) to finish at 20,689.24.

The Nasdaq gained 3.93 (+0.07 percent) to close at 5,898.61, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,360.16, up 1.32 (+0.06 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices were nearly 2 percent higher; over $51 a barrel.

China: President Trump will host Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday for two days of meetings, and trade is expected to be one of the main topics. On the campaign trail, the president criticized the U.S. trade relationship with China and in an interview with the Financial Times last weekend, he said, “We cannot continue to trade if we are going to have an unfair deal like we have right now. This is an unfair deal.”

Winners and Losers: Shares of Staples, Inc. soared 10 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported the office supplies-seller is exploring a sale.

Disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings caused lighting-maker Acuity Brands, Inc. to plunge 15 percent.

