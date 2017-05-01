US stocks close mostly higher with tech leading the way

by In

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street closed mostly higher Monday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished with a new record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 27.05 (-0.13 percent) to finish at 20,913.46.

The Nasdaq gained 44.00 (+0.73 percent) to close at 6,091.60 while the S&P 500 finished at 2,388.33, up 4.13 (+0.17 percent) from its open.

Crude oil prices slid over 1 percent and were about $49 per barrel.

Winners and Losers: Shares of Tribune Media jumped 6 percent after reports 21st Century Fox and Blackstone Group are in talks to buy the media company in a joint bid.

Before releasing its quarterly results Tuesday, Apple Inc. climbed 2 percent.

Despite announcing “positive topline results” for its mid-stage clinical trial of an Alzheimer’s drug, Neurotrope Inc’s shares tumbled 63 percent because investors were not impressed.

